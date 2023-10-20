Pharmacy 44's premises on Hinemoa St and Pukaki St have been closed since May. Photo / Andrew Warner

Pharmacy 44's premises on Hinemoa St and Pukaki St have been closed since May. Photo / Andrew Warner

Medsafe has cancelled the operating licences of Pharmacy 44′s two branches in Rotorua after an assessment identified “serious public safety issues”.

Pharmacy 44′s branches on Hinemoa St and Pukaki St have been closed since May after its licences to operate were suspended.

Medsafe group manager Chris James said the licensing authority had suspended Pharmacy 44′s licences to operate from May 18.

“Medsafe imposed additional operating conditions to restrict activities of both pharmacies while assessing the pharmacy practice activities due to concerns raised about public safety,” James said.

“During Medsafe’s assessment, serious public safety issues were identified across a wide range of pharmacy practice activities, including core pharmacy dispensing processes.”

James said Medsafe gave Pharmacy 44 an opportunity to make submissions during the course of the “investigation into the non-compliances”.

“Medsafe reviewed information provided ... and has made a decision to cancel the licences for the pharmacies.”

James said cancelling licences was an “infrequent action”.

“These are the only pharmacy licences cancelled during 2023 to date,” James told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Medsafe’s decision did not prevent Pharmacy 44 Limited from applying to operate a pharmacy again.

“An applicant for a new licence to operate a pharmacy is required to demonstrate that pharmacy services could be provided safely and appropriately,” James said.

Medsafe was unable to comment on any licence applications, he said.

Pharmacy 44 on Pukaki St. Photo / Andrew Warner

Following the May closure, a sign on the door of the Pukaki St store said the pharmacy was “currently closed until further notice”.

“All copies of records and repeats will be available at Unichem The Mall Pharmacy,” the sign said.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.”

The sign was still on the doors of both premises as of Friday afternoon.

James said at the time of Pharmacy 44′s licence suspension, Medsafe worked with Te Whatu Ora Lakes to ensure continuity of care for patients affected by the decision.

“This included, for example, ensuring that affected patients were able to access their remaining repeat dispensings on prescriptions through another local pharmacy.”

Unichem The Mall Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Brett Fordyce said he was unaware of Medsafe’s decision but he and his staff had been looking after Pharmacy 44′s prescriptions since May.

“We’re still doing all of their prescription for the different patients. It took a little while to get there but it’s all organised now.”

At the time of Pharmacy 44′s licence suspensions, the Rotorua Daily Post called and texted Pharmacy 44 Limited owner and pharmacist Ian Edward for comment but did not receive a response. Emails to a Pharmacy 44 address were not returned.

The Rotorua Daily Post has since been unable to reach Edward for comment.

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.



