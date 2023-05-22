Pharmacy 44 Limited's Hinemoa St premises was closed on Monday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Medsafe has suspended the operating licences of two pharmacies in Rotorua due to alleged “non-compliance issues” and concerns for public safety.

Pharmacy 44 Limited’s Licences to Operate Pharmacy for its branches on Hinemoa St and Pukaki St were suspended by the licensing authority, effective last Thursday.

Medsafe group manager Chris James and Te Whatu Ora Lakes director of strategy, planning and funding Lisa Gestro issued a joint statement to the Rotorua Daily Post saying Pharmacy 44 Limited was under investigation.

The statement said the decision to suspend the licences was made in the interest of public safety after “a significant number of non-compliance issues” were identified at Pharmacy 44 on Hinemoa.

“Medsafe received information raising concerns regarding pharmacy practice at Pharmacy 44 on Hinemoa St and conducted an audit in response,” the statement said.

“Medsafe imposed additional operating conditions to restrict activities of both Pharmacy 44 on Hinemoa St and Pharmacy 44 on Pukaki St while assessing the pharmacy practice activities at both pharmacies.

“Due to the non-compliances identified, with a focus on public safety, the licensing authority has suspended the Licences to Operate Pharmacy at Pharmacy 44 on Hinemoa and Pharmacy 44 on Pukaki. This is effective from May 18, 2023.”

Pharmacy 44 Limited's Pukaki St premises were closed on Friday. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The statement said investigations into Pharmacy 44 Limited were ongoing and the operator had been given an opportunity to make submissions to Medsafe about its decisions on the licences.

“Pharmacy 44 Limited operates Pharmacy 44 on Hinemoa [St] and Pharmacy 44 on Pukaki [St] in Rotorua. The suspension means these pharmacies are not able to operate.”

The statement from Te Whatu Ora and Medsafe said patients could continue to access their medicines through Unichem The Mall Pharmacy.

Pharmacy 44 Limited’s Pukaki St and Hinemoa St premises were closed on Friday morning.

A sign on the door of the Pukaki St store, attributed to “Ian”, said the pharmacy “is currently closed until further notice”.

“All copies of records and repeats will be available at Unichem The Mall Pharmacy,” the sign said.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.”

The Rotorua Daily Post called and texted Pharmacy 44 Limited owner and pharmacist Ian Edward for comment on Friday, and had not received a response by Monday. Emails to a Pharmacy 44 address on Saturday and Sunday have not been returned.

Unichem The Mall Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Brett Fordyce said he and his staff were helping out with Pharmacy 44′s records.

“We are able to dispense any of the medication that was owed and still on record as repeat prescriptions,” Fordyce said.

“The important thing is making sure everyone has access to their medicine.”