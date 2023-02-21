Police were notified about 7.17am. Video / Andrew Warner

A man remains critical this morning after coming into contact with a high-voltage underground power cable while digging a hole in Rotorua.

The man was digging the foundation for a sign on Te Ngae Rd Tuesday morning when he came into contact with a Unison cable, suffering an electric shock.

The man was airlifted to Waikato Hospital and remained in critical condition this morning in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to a hospital spokesman.

Stephen Lincoln, general manager of Directionz, the man’s employer, said he had not yet received an update this morning of how he was doing but said he was in ICU yesterday and had had surgery.

Lincoln said he had not yet received further clarity on the circumstances of the incident, other than it involved a transformer and the person hit a “high voltage cable” while digging the foundation for a sign.

He notified the team of the incident yesterday.

A worker is critical after coming into contact with underground cables while installing a sign on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner.

The man was a “long-time” employee at the company.

”A lot of the team have actually reached out back to me saying, ‘let me know if we can help anywhere’, which is fantastic,” Lincoln said.

”The immediate team in the Waikato held a toolbox [safety meeting] this morning and discussed it. Not surprisingly, they’re all very concerned as well.

“And probably the strongest feedback is, when can we go and see him?”

Lincoln said WorkSafe and its health and safety manager attended the site.

A spokesperson confirmed WorkSafe had been notified and was making initial enquiries.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough told the Rotorua Daily Post on Tuesday the man had come into contact with Unison’s underground network and suffered an electric shock.

He said Unison staff were called to the scene after the incident to secure the area and make it safe.

Gough said Unison staff weren’t involved in the work being carried out when the incident happened and there would no doubt be an investigation in the future.

“All our thoughts and best wishes go out to the man and his whānau.”

A police spokeswoman said police, ambulance and fire services were called to the intersection of Te Ngae Rd and Marguerita St at 7.17am.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances, one helicopter, and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and one patient in critical condition was taken to Waikato Hospital via helicopter.

A Waikato Hospital spokeswoman said the man was in critical condition in intensive care.















