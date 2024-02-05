Deborah Kay (left) and Linley Parry at the Ronald McDonald retreats in Ngongotahā. Photo / Andrew Warner

It might be a grieving family who have lost a child, or a family making memories together one last time with a terminally ill parent.

There are many reasons families stay at Rotorua’s Ronald McDonald Family Retreats, but there’s only one reason the retreats exist - the generosity of locals.

Each year, the Supper Club event raises money for the upkeep of two holiday homes on the shores of Lake Rotorua at Ngongotahā.

Preparations have started for this year’s event on March 13, the aim of which is to again raise more than $120,000.

Last year's Supper Club event. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rob Parry, who with his wife Linley owns the three McDonald’s franchises in Rotorua, is at the helm of the organising committee and said this year marked the 14th Supper Club event in Rotorua.

The money is raised from people who buy tickets to go out for dinner with their friends at a location drawn from a ballot on the night of the event. Before they find out where they are going, an auction is held at the Novotel Rotorua.

Parry said this year, organisers were focusing on choosing special venues to ensure the supporters were given an extra-special night out.

“We are still looking at trying to evolve it every year, so we are moving more towards venues rather than restaurants. For instance, this year we have the fire station as a venue and the firefighters doing the cooking, and we have [motor group dealer] Ebbetts Rotorua on board with the caterers from the event centre.”

He said another coup was getting well-known Rotorua chef Cherry Te Kiri, who opened Atticus Finch in 2014, to cook at a property on Hunt’s Farm on the outskirts of Rotorua.

Rob Parry speaking at the Rotorua Supper Club 2023 fundraiser. Photo / Andrew Warner

Parry said there were other popular venues still on the list, including tables on platforms at the Redwoods Treewalk and having Rotorua MP Todd McClay and his brother, Steve, cook for a table.

Winners of Cooks On Fire reality television show, Alia and Shaun Branson, will again host a table, this time at their new Black Label Barbecue restaurant in the former Lava Bar spot, and My Kitchen Rules chef Aaron Gascoigne has confirmed he will appear at a yet-to-be announced venue.

Linley Parry said the retreats opened 15 years ago this month and almost 1000 families had since used them. Last year was a record year for hosting people, with almost 100 families staying there.

She said the retreats offered “a special place to go” for families up and down the country.

“Families who have a seriously ill child, a child going through specialist treatment, or sadly, families whose child has lost their battle.”

Not only do they get to stay at the retreats for free, but they are given heavily discounted or free vouchers to top attractions in Rotorua.

Top prize

The top prize up for auction on March 13 is an eight-day romantic Rhine River cruise from Amsterdam to Basel, or vice-versa.

The prize has been donated by helloworld Travel Rotorua, and owner Deborah Kay has been a Supper Club supporter since the event started.

The cruise is with Viking Long Ships and includes several perks, as well as $5000 to go towards airfares booked through helloworld Travel Rotorua. The total prize package is worth $21,000.

How does Supper Club work?

There are 50 tables with eight people seated at each. Each table goes in the draw to find out where in the city they will be hosted for dinner that night.

The night starts with drinks at the Novotel Rotorua, where an auction for donated goods is held and the table draw is made.

Ticket-holders then head to their dinner destinations to enjoy their night. All food and drinks are donated by the venues.

Tables are usually sold-out well before the event. Anyone wanting to donate items for the auction can email robparry@xtra.co.nz.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.