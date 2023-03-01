Happy faces, including on Rob Parry (centre), as the grand total is announced at tonight's Supper Club for Ronald Macdonald House Charity. Photo / Andrew Warner

There were cheers and clapping at tonight’s Supper Club fundraiser as the grand total was announced to be $138,803.

There was a vibrant atmosphere as guests gathered for the event at Novotel Rotorua Lakeside.

The tally came from Supper Club ticket sales and auction bids, and all funds go towards the upkeep of the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats on the shores of Lake Rotorua. The retreats are used by families with very sick children, who have been through a very hard time, or who have lost a child.

The two lakeside retreats at Ngongotahā are offered free of charge to the families. While in Rotorua, they are also treated to free or discounted tourism experiences.

Each year Rob and Linley Parry - the owners of Rotorua’s three McDonald’s franchises – and a committee of volunteers put together Supper Club.

The event sees 50 tables of eight people attend a function at Novotel Rotorua where they bid furiously on donated prizes.

After the auction, a draw is done and the guests find out where they are dining that night at 50 different restaurants, bars and venues around Rotorua - all of which have donated their time and meal costs for the cause.

Rob Parry said they were thrilled - “You always go into these events hoping to raise a great amount of money. Today was beyond our expectations”.

He said this showed one of the best parts of Rotorua, which was the giving and generous people.

Helping to get to that tally was an 11-day cruise for two on board the five-star Oceania Marina, experiencing the Mediterranean’s beauty from Rome to Istanbul. Travel agency helloworld Travel Rotorua and Oceania Cruises put up the cruise as an auction prize.

This was won by Paul and Barbara Stone, who bid the highest at $22,500.

Paul Stone said Supper Club was an amazing event and the trip has seemed like a great opportunity.

He said helping children who were unwell was a worthy cause to support.











