Police are looking for the public's help to investigate the incident. Photo / NZME

A teenager has been arrested in relation to an alleged shooting at a Rotorua intersection this week.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Marten said Rotorua Police had arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm with the intent to intimidate following an incident on Malfroy Rd on Tuesday.

He is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

“An investigation into the incident remains ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist and has not yet been in touch.”

Anyone who could assist can call police on 105 and quote file number 230919/1853.



