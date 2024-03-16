St John transported one person to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after reports of a group of people fighting in Rotorua yesterday.

A police spokesman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital and subsequently transferred to Waikato Hospital for a facial injury.

The spokesman said a group of people were reported to be fighting on Murray Rd in Koutu at about 7am yesterday.

One group left the scene prior to the police arriving, he said.

Inquiries were ongoing following the disorder.

“Police are working to speak to those involved, and determine what occurred, including identifying members of the other group,” the spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it responded to the incident and treated one patient, who was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

St John responded with two ambulances and one rapid response unit.