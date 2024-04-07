Popular runner Colin Thorne recently celebrated his 100th birthday. Photo / Supplied

Colin Thorne is set to pull the curtain on his Red Stag Rotorua Marathon journey next month as the 100-year-old gets set to participate in the 5.5km race.

The Whangārei-based runner has a long history with the iconic race, completing 22 full Rotorua marathons, the most recent being in 2014 when the former dairy farmer was 90, Athletics NZ said in a statement.

He turned 100 in January and soon afterwards completed his 175th park run, cheered on by about 400 people at a special event in his honour.

His next big goal is to compete over the 5.5km distance as part of the 60th-anniversary of the marathon – which he believed was the perfect opportunity to sign off his longstanding history with the Rotorua event.

“I’m suffering a bit now,” Thorne said.

Colin Thorne with his family shortly before finishing his 100th 5km park run in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

“I had a knee replacement 18 years ago and my right hip has worn away and I also only walk these days.

“But as it is the 60th anniversary, I thought I’ll do the 5.5km walk, that will be long enough. I’m looking forward to it.”

A former hockey umpire, Thorne only took up running at the age of 64 to “do something for himself” and he joined the local Hatea Harriers.

Immediately hooked within his first year of running, he completed his first marathon in Whangārei and on the encouragement of a friend he completed his maiden Rotorua marathon in 1989.

Having competed almost half of his 50 marathons in Rotorua, Thorne has a close affinity with the event.

“There is something about Rotorua, it holds a certain attraction.

“The hills out the back are a challenge. Rotorua is always something special, although I think a full marathon would be a bit far for me today.”

Thorne recorded his fastest Rotorua marathon time of 3:28.33 as a 68-year-old in 1992.

Thorne has modest goals for the 2024 event, planning on walking the race with his daughter, Pauline Dinsdale and his son-in-law Rob.

“I’ve been walking a lot of park runs so I can probably comfortably do the 5km.

“But I’d rather do that than strain myself completing the 10km. I realise I’m a bit old now, but I’ve been very blessed and I’m very lucky to still be entering races.”

The great-great grandfather admitted he “broke down in tears” after completing his first Rotorua marathon and while he will not be quite as emotional when he crosses the finish line next month, he hopes his presence at the 60th anniversary event will act as a spur to others.

“Hopefully it will encourage others to get off their backside and go out for a run, that is what I would love to see.“

Details:

What: Rotorua Marathon

Where: Start and finish line at the Energy Events Centre.

When: May 4

More race information here.











