The late Lady Kuia Morrison enjoying a walk in 2011. Photo / Stephen Parker

Renowned Rotorua matriarch Lady Kuia Morrison has died.

Lady Kuia, the wife of the late Sir Howard Morrison, has been a fixture of the Rotorua community for decades.

According to a Facebook post from Te Arawa, Lady Kuia died on July 9, aged 84, after a battle with dementia. She was born on November 1, 1937.

Lady Kuia Morrison sits next to her late husband Sir Howard Morrison at his funeral at Te Papaiouru marae in 2009. Photo / NZME

Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa kaumatua Monty Morrison said Morrison's death was "a great loss - for not only the family, but also for Ngāti Whakaue and the wider Te Arawa".

He said the family was gathering to mourn her.

He said her death "was not unexpected - we got early news that she was in failing health".

But "the passing of someone so near and dear to the family, and who represented and gave so much support to Sir Howard during his time and also of course to the family" was a huge loss to the community.

In a 2019 interview with the Rotorua Daily Post to mark 10 years since Sir Howard Morrison's death, Howie Morrison Jnr said Lady Kuia's memories started to fade about three years ago.

"In hindsight, it wasn't long after dad died she started going down. We sort of forgot how lonely she was."

She went from being the busy wife of the great Sir Howard to a life completely different.

Lady Kuia Morrison and her youngest son Howard Morrison Junior in 2019. Photo / Stephen Parker

"I think deep down inside she misses all the music she grew up with and Dad ... I wouldn't wish this [dementia] on anyone. It's heartbreaking for family members to see them like that."

He said it was music that kept her happy.

"Whenever music comes on, she jumps up and starts singing or doing poi. She just loves music."

Lady Kuia was a runner and walker, celebrating her 72nd birthday in 2009 by walking the New York Marathon. At the time she said exercise had played an important role in her life. She had played squash and golf and walked every day.

In 2012 her story featured in a book Walking for Fitness, Pleasure and Health.