Rotorua liquor store owner can do 100 push-ups - and chase thieves

5 minutes to read
Charanjit Dhillon chased off a thief with a pair of nunchucks. Photo / Andrew Warner

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

He's worked on Bollywood films, lived in London and Panama, is a martial arts enthusiast - and at 51 can still do 100 push-ups in a row.

But this week Charanjit Dhillon found himself grabbing

