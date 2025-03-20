“That’s good for the entirety of our country.”

What is supercritical geothermal energy?

Geothermal energy is generated from steam, with traditional wells drilled to a maximum of about 3.5km.

Supercritical geothermal is sourced from extremely hot rock heated by magma.

Scientists believe by drilling deeper – possibly to 6km deep – the energy output could be up to three times greater than traditional geothermal.

The Government had ring-fenced up to $60 million from the regional infrastructure fund to explore the potential of supercritical geothermal technology.

Jones said about $12m to $15m had already been spent on investigative work.

Five million dollars will be drawn down for work on the detailed design and costs of drilling the first of three deep exploratory wells in the Taupō Volcanic Zone.

Geothermal energy is already sourced in the region with the power station at Wairākei being the second oldest geothermal power station in the world.

Jones said supercritical geothermal energy had a “different character … to bog-standard geothermal energy”.

He said the escalating cost of electricity was a “major weakness in our economy”.

Scientists believed supercritical geothermal energy could be converted into a flow of electricity thereby boosting “the resilience of our electricity system”, he said.

At the hui, Jones planned to “outline the potential” of thel resource and share some “international learnings” including reasons why some projects had failed.

“People have sought to extract this resource in Iceland, Italy, America, Japan, and there’s a tremendous level of interest amongst international geothermal experts as to how the Kiwis are going to go.”

Guard rails ‘essential’ for choosing well sites

At the hui, GNS Science will present research identifying possible sites for the three wells.

Asked if any potential sites were in Rotorua, Jones referenced the closure of geothermal bores in Rotorua in the late 1980s.

“The resource had been excessively exploited. So, guard rails are absolutely essential.

“The optimal location will be informed not necessarily by landowner willingness but by science engineering.

“There’s a lot of Māori land in the area that has geothermal potential and perhaps it’s an opportunity for industry, the Crown, and Māori landowners to collaborate.”

Jones said Māori had a long history of using geothermal resources for heating, cooking, and therapeutic purposes.

Māori were now involved commercially in geothermal energy generation, glasshouse food production using geothermal heat, and tourism ventures, Jones said.

“I am excited to start a conversation about where we go next.”

Jones expected to launch a geothermal strategy later this year.

GNS geothermal resource specialist Brian Carey said it would be sharing a “high-level introduction” to the five years of science behind the GNS-led Geothermal: The Next Generation programme at the hui.

This work laid the foundation for the Government’s decision to ringfence $60m to pursue exploration of the supercritical superhot geothermal potential of the Taupō Volcanic Zone.

According to the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, about 18% of New Zealand’s electricity comes from geothermal sources and it is the world’s fifth-largest geothermal generator.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.