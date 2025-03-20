Scientists believed supercritical geothermal energy could be converted into a flow of electricity thereby boosting “the resilience of our electricity system”, he said.
At the hui, Jones planned to “outline the potential” of thel resource and share some “international learnings” including reasons why some projects had failed.
“People have sought to extract this resource in Iceland, Italy, America, Japan, and there’s a tremendous level of interest amongst international geothermal experts as to how the Kiwis are going to go.”
Guard rails ‘essential’ for choosing well sites
At the hui, GNS Science will present research identifying possible sites for the three wells.
“I am excited to start a conversation about where we go next.”
Jones expected to launch a geothermal strategy later this year.
GNS geothermal resource specialist Brian Carey said it would be sharing a “high-level introduction” to the five years of science behind the GNS-led Geothermal: The Next Generation programme at the hui.
This work laid the foundation for the Government’s decision to ringfence $60m to pursue exploration of the supercritical superhot geothermal potential of the Taupō Volcanic Zone.
According to the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, about 18% of New Zealand’s electricity comes from geothermal sources and it is the world’s fifth-largest geothermal generator.
