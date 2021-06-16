Rotorua family considering moving after a car crashes through their fence twice in a year

A car smashed through two fences on Homedale St.

A woman is considering moving after a car wiped out her fence a second time in less than a year.

The woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, was lying in bed at her Homedale St property when she heard the loud crash of a car ploughing through her fence around 11pm yesterday.

The road leading towards her house has an s-bend and the car crashed through her and her neighbours fence before coming to rest in her neighbour's front yard.

The car also hit a powerbox which cut power to the property following the crash.

"It's an absolute mess ... we've got a bit of a clean-up ahead of us," she said.

One of the damaged fences on Homedale St. Photo / Ben Fraser

The same thing happened seven or eight months ago, she said, with a car taking out the fence after they lost control in the rain.

The family of four had put their new fence up following the crash four months ago.

"We've still got the timber from the first wreck and we just stained the new bit of fence and that's all gone now."

She said after the first crash, they brushed it off as a one-off.

A car smashed through two fences before coming to a rest in the front yard of a property on Homedale St. Photo / Ben Fraser

"Every year is a bit much ... we're definitely going to think about moving."

She said it was lucky the kids, aged seven and 11, were not home last night as it could be traumatic for them.

"It could have been a lot worse," she said.

"If it had been the middle of the day and the kids were out side, it could have been a different story."

The damaged car. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police said they were called to a single-vehicle crash on Homedale St at 10.55pm.

The crash damaged a power box and fences, and the driver left the scene immediately, a spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was not being pursued.

A spokeswoman said police are making inquiries with the registered owner of the car to determine if the car had been stolen.

It was not reported stolen at the time of the crash.