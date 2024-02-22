Voyager 2023 media awards
Rotorua crashes: Three arrested after crashes, powerlines down in Selwyn Heights

Rotorua Daily Post
A car crashed down a bank off Sunset Rd this morning. Video / Andrew Warner

Three people have been arrested in two separate crashes overnight in Rotorua including one that brought powerlines down, causing a power outage.

A police spokeswoman said one person was taken into custody after a crash involving two vehicles on Old Quarry Rd about 10.20pm.

A car crashed down a bank off Sunset Rd this morning. Photo / Supplied
“One of the vehicles struck a power pole and lines were brought down, causing a power outage in the area.

“No injuries were reported, the road was blocked for a time while emergency services attended,” she said.

Two people were also arrested after a car crashed on Sunset Rd.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to a report that a vehicle had been allegedly stolen from outside a residence in Springfield about 3.15am.

A car crashed down a bank off Sunset Rd this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner
A car was found crashed soon afterwards and two people received minor injuries.

They were assessed by ambulance and taken into custody and charges were being considered, she said.

