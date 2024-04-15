Damage to the front of The PC Hutt in Rotorua. Video / Andrew Warner

Police are investigating a ram raid at The PC Hutt in Rotorua overnight.

Police were called to a Tutanekai St property about 1.25am where a stolen car had been driven through the front doors, a spokesman said.

“Up to eight offenders entered the store and left the scene in three vehicles, taking a number of goods with them.

“A scene examination is being carried out this morning to establish what has been taken and inquiries were ongoing to locate the vehicles and offenders involved.”

Damage to the front of The PC Hutt in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

The front of the store is damaged.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a break-in at a commercial property on Marguerita St.

It was reported about 4am and inquiries were ongoing, police said.

More to come.