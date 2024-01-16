Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in relation to the incident. Photo / NZME

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a child was struck in the face by gel gun pellets in Rotorua last year.

A woman reported that her 11-year-old son had been injured after being hit by pellets fired by a man in a passing car on Pererika St on November 1.

The woman and her son had been taking part in a rubbish pick-up organised by the Scouts.

”Fortunately the injuries suffered by the young boy were not serious, but it was a distressing incident for him and his mum, and for the other children who were nearby at the time,” Detective Sergeant Richard Lang said in a statement today.

The man has also been charged in relation to similar incidents against two other people on October 31.

The 21-year-old man is facing three charges of discharging a firearm in or near a place/dwelling, and one charge of behaving threateningly.

He is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court on January 24.












