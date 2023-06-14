Rotorua and Taupō recorded below zero temperatures overnight. Photo / Laura Smith

Rotorua and Taupō recorded below zero temperatures overnight. Photo / Laura Smith

Black ice caused issues on local roads this morning as the region’s temperature dropped below zero overnight.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it had reports of a number of road incidents in the wider Rotorua regional area due to black ice on the roads.

“Please increase your following distances, reduce speed, and take extra care this morning,” the agency said.

Ice was reported on the road at crashes on Oturoa Rd and SH30 near Ohakuri Rd this morning. Moderate injuries were reported at both crashes, a police spokeswoman said.

A crash was reported at SH30 Tikitere where ice was involved. No injuries were reported.

A vehicle also slid off the road on SH5 at Tapapa. No injuries were reported.

A truck and trailer crashed on SH5 Wairakei near Taupō. No injuries were reported but the trailer was understood to have rolled.

The road was partially blocked.

Rotorua and Taupō below zero

Temperatures plummeted overnight with Rotorua recording a low of -2.8C and Taupō -3.9C.

Whakatane dropped to 0.5C.

MetService meteorologist John Law said while it looked like another clear, cold night again tonight temperatures were set to be milder from Friday night onwards.

“Unfortunately, this coincides with the return of some wetter weather as we head into the end of the week. There is currently a heavy rain warning for the Coromandel from 4pm Friday to 9am Saturday and we may find some heavy rain into the western parts of the Bay of Plenty for Saturday.”

A few showers were forecast for Rotorua on Saturday.

Police warning

Bay of Plenty road policing supervisor Sergeant Russell Owen also urged motorists to be cautious on the roads .

“With temperatures dropping we are seeing an increase in ice on our roads, low visibility, rain, and shorter days causing sunstrike.

“These conditions increase the risk of crashes if motorists fail to adapt to the driving conditions. Police are asking motorists to slow down and expect your travels to take longer,” Owen said.

He urged motorists to watch out for tiredness and fatigue and plan journeys accordingly.

“Our staff will be highly visible in the coming months and will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to speeding and dangerous driving behaviours.”

Police encouraged the public to report poor driving behaviour on 111 for emergencies or *555 and 105 for non-life-threatening matters.