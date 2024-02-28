The new roof going on the Rotorua Aquatic Centre. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

The new roof going on the Rotorua Aquatic Centre. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

The indoor facility at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre is set to re-open in early May 2024 with the new roof now installed.

Contractors are in the final stages of stage two of the centre’s revitalisation, with the council and the government contributing $23.45 million to the project.

The outdoor 50-metre pool and outdoor changing facilities were refurbished in stage one, which cost $3.9m and finished in 2021.

In a media statement, the council said the new roof featured a transparent material called ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene), which had a glass-like transparency but was lightweight, designed to be highly durable and provide good insulation.

“This type of material is popular for buildings that need lots of controlled natural light,” the statement said.

“The material has been used for the likes of Carisbrook Stadium in Dunedin and Eden Park in Auckland. It provides UV protection to facility users and will withstand the geothermal environment in Rotorua.”

Contractors will add signage, furniture and a new poolside floor in the coming months, the council said.

The council was also working with local hapū Ngāti Kea Ngāti Tuara to develop cultural foundation themes that would be incorporated in the design work and way-finding signage.

An initial business case has been completed for stage three of the project which could include additional features, dependent on future external funding and subject to final council decisions.

The council has previously said features of stage three could be a hydro slide, bomb pool and improved cafe and gym.











