5 May, 2023

A $20,000 donation from a Rotorua Rotary Club is helping their local Hato Hone St John team buy a new health shuttle.

The heavy rain falling outside Rotorua’s Princes Gate Hotel could not dampen the spirits of Rotary Club of Rotorua West members who gathered to present St John with the cheque on Thursday night.

The money was raised through a golf tournament and donations from club members.

The club has been donating to St John since 2015 and to date had raised about $120,000 for the charity.

Rotary club president Steve Christie presented the donation to St John Rotorua Area Committee chairwoman Annette Binnie at the end of the club’s weekly dinner meeting.

Binnie started working at St John in 1985 and said even after about 30 years in the service, experiencing the support of the local community “never gets old”.

“The community always has a willingness to give,” Binnie said.

“I’m humbled to be the caretaker of this money so that we can put it back into the community.”

Binnie said she had been involved with the club’s fundraisers for St John since the beginning.

“The work that goes into it is amazing.”

Rotary Club of Rotorua West president Steve Christie (left), St John Rotorua Area Committee chairwoman Annette Binnie, St John Rotorua staff member David McKearney and fundraising organiser Chris Smith. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Binnie said the money would go towards replacing one of St John’s health shuttles. She said the new vehicle, which included a wheelchair hoist, had been ordered and would cost about $80,000.

Rotarian Chris Smith organised the annual golf tournament fundraiser that took place on March 10 at Rotorua Golf Club Arikikapakapa.

“For me, that’s what Rotary’s all about - helping people,” Smith said.

“We started supporting St John eight years ago and in that time we’ve donated about $120,000.”

Smith included Thursday’s $20,000 figure in that number.

“The fundraiser shows how people working together to do little things can become something bigger,” Smith said.

“We don’t do it for the money. It’s about the community and it’s about being a team player.”

Smith said he was “pretty happy” with the money raised at this year’s charity golf tournament, especially given the bad weather on the day.

He was also “stoked” when members of the club added donations to the money raised even after the event was over.

“It’s only right that we support a worthy cause,” Smith said.

“St John is just one of the many organisations and people we help. That’s part of what we’re here for.”



