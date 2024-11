Two dozen firefighters are battling an out-of-control grass fire in suburban Auckland this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire at Mt Wellington Domain in the suburb of the same name at 12.39pm and were now fighting a fire of about 60 square metres in size, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

”It’s spreading up hill … [but] there’s no property at risk at this stage.”

He was also not aware of any people being in harm’s way, Pennefather said.