Coroner Michael Robb’s findings into the cause of Clare Bremner, Maurice O’Donnell, Mona Tuwhangai and Bremner’s deaths on October 4, 2016, have been released, and show the 35-year-old was extremely mentally unwell when he attacked the victims.
Chaplow and a Te Whatu Ora Waikato serious event review found Bremner became paranoid with the urge to fight people whenever he reduced his anti-psychotic medication.
In April 2016, with the support of his parents, Bremner asked his GP to decrease his clozapine medication because of side effects including anxiety, panic, poor short-term memory, being overweight, constipation, lethargy and lack of motivation.
He was referred to a psychiatrist who reviewed Bremner’s file and declined the request.
In August, Bremner went to his GP with Keith and asked to go off his medication.
The GP suggested a very small, slow reduction in one of his four medications.
Five weeks later on September 19, the pair revisited Bremner’s GP and he reported mild anxiety.
Robb found Bremner should have been assessed by a psychiatrist on the day of the Te Awamutu attack, but there was no evidence to show the delay affected the tragedy.
He said for Bremner to be admitted under compulsory care he needed to be mentally disordered on September 28, but he was not.
The coroner found Bremner, who always expressed remorse for his actions, was taking his medication.
He said there was no obvious error or omission in Bremner’s care between his last appointment and the murders.
“If Ross was showing symptoms supportive of an ongoing decline, I consider it highly likely that his attentive parents would have voiced their concerns about this as their previous communications had demonstrated.
“The result leaves me to conclude that Ross was simply not presenting with symptoms of acute decline until his tragic actions on October 4, 2016.”