Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Ron Brierley child abuse case: Disgraced millionaire surrenders knighthood

8 minutes to read
Ron Brierley leaving Forbes Chambers in central Sydney following an appearance in court in connections with his guilty plea for the possession of objectional material April 30, 2021.

Ron Brierley leaving Forbes Chambers in central Sydney following an appearance in court in connections with his guilty plea for the possession of objectional material April 30, 2021.

Jason Walls
By: , and David Fisher

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Disgraced millionaire Ron Brierley has surrendered his knighthood.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon revealed that Brierley, who pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material, has relinquished his knighthood.

She said that if

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.