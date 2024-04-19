Prisoners at Rolleston Prison in the southwest of Christchurch spent the day in lockdown after an inmate scaled the roof. Photo / File

Prisoners at Rolleston Prison in the southwest of Christchurch spent the day in lockdown after an inmate scaled the roof.

Corrections staff responded immediately when a prisoner climbed onto the roof of a single-storey, low-security unit about 7am on Thursday.

Rolleston Prison’s acting general manager Russell Watkins, said the prisoner got onto the roof “by using a handrail to gain elevation”.

“The prisoner voluntarily climbed down off the roof at approximately 5pm and was immediately placed in segregation. There were no injuries to the prisoner or staff, and there was no damage to prison property.”

Corrections staff responded immediately when a prisoner climbed onto the roof of a single-storey, low-security unit at Rolleston Prison. Photo/ Google Maps

The Herald understands the incident occurred at the Rimu unit, a low-security unit that houses 60 men with segregation status.

It’s understood the prisoner climbed up scaffolding that is currently set up around the unit.

The entire prison was locked down until 5pm, and phone access was prohibited.

Prisoners were unlocked to get their meals and were required to return to their cells, the Herald understands.

Watkins said the area where the prisoner got onto the roof is within the secure perimeter of the prison grounds.

“There was no threat to the wider security of the prison and no threat to public safety at any time.

”Staff, including our Prison Negotiation Team, did an excellent job containing the incident, securing all other prisoners in their cells, and calmly de-escalating the prisoner involved,” Watkins said.

Police were not involved.