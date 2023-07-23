Prisoners are being put to work building new homes. Photo / George Heard

Prisoners are being put to work building new homes. Photo / George Heard

Inmates at a Christchurch prison have just completed building their 150th home in an innovative behind-bars programme designed to get them ready for jobs once released, while also helping to fill the social housing gap. The Herald was given a behind-the-wire tour of the busy prison construction yard.

With skill saws buzzing nearby, John* marks his cut line, aiming to go straight.

“If this means I get something more legit, it would be good, eh?” he says, working on skeletal timber framing while guards keep a watchful eye.

“It’s good to get some skills and learn something. When I get a chance to work out here, I definitely take it.”

On a wet, cold winter’s day, inmates like John are busy inside the heavily secured, razor-wired construction yard at Rolleston Prison 25 kilometres southwest of Christchurch, which houses low and medium-risk prisoners.

Wearing orange prison garb and safety gear, they operate a range of power tools, saws, drills, hammers and screwdrivers.

John hopes his new-found skills – and enjoyment in his work – will continue once he’s released.

“Man, I love it,” he smiles. “It helps fill the day, too.”

The men are supervised as they work. Photo / George Heard

For the past decade, the unique partnership between the Department of Corrections and Kāinga Ora has offered men in the prison an opportunity to work, “develop confidence and work aptitudes”, earn qualifications and learn employable skills so they can work upon their release, while contributing to the Canterbury social housing pool.

It began after the devastating 2010/11 Canterbury earthquake sequence and helped with the mammoth rebuild of the city.

Around 70 social and private houses were moved to the prison from the Christchurch ‘red zone’ - including Bexley, Shirley, the beach suburbs, Dallington and Bromley - after the quakes and refurbished in the yard.

And three years ago, new builds were added to the programme, giving workers in the yard a broader set of skills and qualifications.

Prison director Colin Williamson says hundreds of men have worked and trained on the project, with around 120 over the last three years getting a Level 3 NZ Certificate in Construction and High Work.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis visited the site this week. Photo / George Heard

Two carpenters have even achieved their Licenced Building Practitioner qualifications from the yard, with one setting up his own business after he was released.

“Employment is a key to people maintaining a crime-free life on release,” said Williamson.

“As much as Rolleston is a working prison, it is also a learning prison. The skills the men are learning through this partnership are needed in the community, making them very employable.

“Our expectation for the workmanship on houses leaving the yard is extremely high. The men appreciate this - and take great pride in the quality of their work and in seeing the houses finished and ready to be home for a family in need.”

Many of the houses have gone back into Christchurch’s quake-hammered eastern suburbs, while others were sent as emergency housing to flood-hit Westport.

Others are ready to fill Kāinga Ora gaps as needed.

The new houses help replenish the Kainga Ora housing stock. Photo / George Heard

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis visited the yard today to mark the completion of the programme’s 150th home.

Davis has seen “some shoddy houses in my time”, but was impressed at the quality of workmanship.

The men appeared to take real pride in their jobs, he said.

“The skills learned here really set them up,” Davis said, calling the programme a “fantastic concept”.

*Not his real name.

