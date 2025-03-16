A car crashed through a couple’s home in Rolleston, Canterbury but they walked away without serious injuries.
Llewellyn Venter freed his wife, Sue-ann Venter, from under the vehicle, crediting a curtain for protecting them from shrapnel.
The couple are staying with friends and are grateful for community support and urging drivers to be careful.
A couple feel lucky to be alive after a “traumatic” accident saw a car catapult through their Canterbury home in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Llewellyn Venter awoke in his house on Rolleston’s Shillingford Boulevard around 3.30am to use the bathroom.
As he made his way back to his bed just minutes later, he heard a loud rumbling which he compared to “thunder rolling in”, before a massive bang rang out – and a car covered himself and his wife, Sue-ann Venter.
Venter was pinned down by a doorframe but quickly went into “survival mode” and managed to free himself.