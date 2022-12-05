Why the Covid-19 inquiry will take so long, report claims Chinese police station set up in NZ & market study into building materials to be revealed in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Queenstown’s council is going to waive infringements issued at a P30 Shotover St carpark, after a CCTV camera monitoring the former loading zone was accidentally reactivated.

The park, outside one of the council’s offices and AoteaGifts, was formerly a prohibited park, but council has recently supplanted the yellow “no parking” lines with two white lines, at either end, and erected a sign beside it advertising it as a public carpark.

Despite that, several residents and visitors have been caught out after parking there, receiving infringement notices in the mail, thanks to a CCTV camera continuing to monitor it.

Queenstown’s council is going to waive infringements issued at a P30 Shotover St carpark, after a CCTV camera monitoring the former loading zone was accidentally reactivated. Photo / ODT

Preston Rogers-Brown says about two weeks ago he received a $40 infringement notice in the post for parking in the “prohibited area”, so contacted council last month, requesting a waiver.

Council media man Sam White says the camera wasn’t being used on Shotover St after the parking restriction changed.

‘’But [it] came back online in error as we made adjustments during the town centre street upgrades.

‘’We rectified this as soon as we discovered the error, and will be waiving all infringements issued incorrectly at this location.’’

He’s apologised on the council’s behalf to everyone affected.

Mountain Scene asked what council will do about fines already paid at that location by those who have not requested a waiver — White was silent on that.

- Mountain Scene