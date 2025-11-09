former Youth Minister died at home on Friday surrounded by family. Photo / Chris Skelton

Former National MP and Minister of the Crown, Roger Neville McClay QSO, has died aged 80 following a battle with cancer.

McClay’s son, Todd, current Trade Minister and MP for Rotorua, shared the news of his father’s passing on social media, saying the former Youth Minister died late on Friday, November 7, while surrounded by family.

“Roger was a former Member of Parliament for the Taupō and Waikaremoana electorates for fifteen years, and was a Minister of the Crown for Youth Affairs, Pacific Island Affairs and Assoc. Minister of Education and Social Welfare,” Todd wrote.

“He also served as Commissioner for Children - a job he enjoyed more than any other.”

Todd said his father had lived with cancer for the past five years, and died at home “surrounded by family including his great-granddaughter whom he adored”.