Roger McClay: Former National minister and Commissioner for Children dies, aged 80

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

former Youth Minister died at home on Friday surrounded by family. Photo / Chris Skelton

Former National MP and Minister of the Crown, Roger Neville McClay QSO, has died aged 80 following a battle with cancer.

McClay’s son, Todd, current Trade Minister and MP for Rotorua, shared the news of his father’s passing on social media, saying the former Youth Minister died late on Friday,

