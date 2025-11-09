“He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.”
Initially elected MP for Taupō in 1984, McClay was the only person to serve as the representative for the Waikaremoana electorate during its four-term existence before it was abolished in 1996.
During his tenure, McClay went on to hold various portfolios in the Jim Bolger-led Fourth National Government from 1990 to 1996.
He stood down from politics that year after serving five terms - or 15 years - in Parliament, but remained dedicated to his public service, serving as Commissioner for Children from 1998 to 2003.
He was awarded a Queen’s Service Order in 2005 for his public service and work with New Zealand youth.
Before entering politics, McClay worked as a primary school teacher and later a principal, highlighting his “lifelong passion for the rights of the child and helping young people get ahead”, Todd said.
A commemoration service will be held on Thursday, November 13, in Taupō, with the public invited to pay their respects.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.