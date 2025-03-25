Advertisement
Rodent faeces prompts boil water notice for Woodville residents

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Rodent droppings have been detected on the rafters of the Woodville Water East Treated Reservoir.

The Woodville area is under a boil water notice after rodent faeces were found in rafters of the town’s reservoir building.

Tararua District Council said it was the “first occurrence of animal entry into this reservoir” and issued a boil water notice today.

The rodent faeces were found on the rafters of the Woodville Water East Treated Reservoir this morning, the council said.

.

The council said it has immediately increased water testing, used a drone for an underwater scan and initiated an investigation into identifying pest entry points.

“Routine sampling is ongoing and no contaminants such as E. coli have been detected in the water network.”

Woodville residents are advised to boil water before using it for drinking (including making sachet juice/drinks), making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth and preparing infant/toddler formula.

“People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, pregnant women, and some elderly may be at increased risk.

“Electric jugs with a cut-off switch can be used as long as they are full – allow the water to come to the boil and wait for it to switch off [do not hold the switch down to increase the boiling time].

“Water can also be placed in a clean metal pan and brought to a rolling boil for one minute,” the council advised.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

