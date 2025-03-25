Rodent droppings have been detected on the rafters of the Woodville Water East Treated Reservoir.

The Woodville area is under a boil water notice after rodent faeces were found in rafters of the town’s reservoir building.

Tararua District Council said it was the “first occurrence of animal entry into this reservoir” and issued a boil water notice today.

The rodent faeces were found on the rafters of the Woodville Water East Treated Reservoir this morning, the council said.

The council said it has immediately increased water testing, used a drone for an underwater scan and initiated an investigation into identifying pest entry points.