Robbers armed with weapons target West Auckland Michael Hill store

Police received a number of calls about an aggravated burglary at an Auckland Michael Hill store around 5.10pm. Photo / 123rf

Police have been called to a Michael Hill jewellery store in West Auckland after a group of people armed with weapons entered and smashed cabinets and took items.

The aggravated burglary at Westgate's NorthWest Shopping Centre was reported to police around 5.10pm.

The burglary comes after a Michael Hill jewellery store in the Botany Town Centre was targeted by a group of thieves armed with tools and seen smashing glass cabinets earlier in the week.

Multiple other Michael Hill stores across Auckland have been targeted over the past month, including in New Lynn, Newmarket and Takapuna.

"Police received a number of calls reporting this aggravated burglary around 5.10pm," a police spokesperson said.

"A small group of people in Michael Hill who were armed with weapons (not firearms), smashed cabinets and took items before fleeing in a car."

It comes a day after a break-in at another NorthWest Shopping Centre store in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police were called to Vapo about 2am yesterday after receiving reports of a burglary.

Two people have been arrested.