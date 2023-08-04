The man smashed glass cabinets in the store before stealing jewellery and fleeing in a stolen car. Photo / File

Police are seeking the public’s help after a man wreaked havoc in a Whakatāne store, stole jewellery and fled in a stolen car.

About 4.40pm on Friday, a man entered a store on The Strand and began shouting at staff members and smashing glass cabinets.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson of the Eastern Bay of Plenty CIB said the offender stole jewellery before leaving the scene.

He left towards Commerce St in a silver Nissan TIIDA with the registration plate FHE988.

“The vehicle used was stolen from the Kakahoroa Drive public carpark earlier today,” said Wilson.

Two staff members of the store were uninjured but very shaken by the events.

“A scene examination has been completed and we are following positive lines of inquiry,’ Wilson said.

Police are now working to identify and locate the offender.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Kakahoroa Drive public car park, prior to the robbery,” said Wilson.

If you saw anything, police ask you to contact them by calling 105 and quoting job number P055561892 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.