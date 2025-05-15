“We had another client severely attacked to the point where they ended up being quite septic and having to go to the hospital.

“Subsequently, they lost their guide dog in the process.

“We have had dogs jump out of cars, chase after one of our trainers, and dogs jump over the fence in properties.”

Hoskin said this was becoming a weekly issue affecting the lives and independence of clients.

“The reason people choose guide dog mobility is to have that independence out in the community, so they’re not relying on a support person or family members.

“They can go out with their best mate and start navigating through the community safely.

“It means they are not allowed to have the level of independence they deserve.”

Pete Hoskin, head of guide dogs at Blind Low Vision NZ, wants central government to support councils in better resourcing animal management and greater education on dog ownership. Photo / Blind Low Vision NZ

According to Auckland Council Animal Management figures, dog attacks have risen steadily during the past five years.

In 2024, there were 2996 dog attacks, compared with 1713 in 2020.

There have been 716 dog attacks as of March this year.

According to Auckland Council, there are approximately 16,000 unregistered dogs in the region.

Auckland Council Proactive Animal Management team lead Aaron Neary told the Herald that the team patrolled high-risk areas, including around schools, and investigated any complaints from the public about roaming dogs.

“We also offer dog owner education sessions to promote responsible dog ownership, and desexing programmes are available to encourage dog owners to desex their dogs as desexed dogs are less likely to roam,” he said.

“If members of the public see a roaming dog, they can call Auckland Council on 09 3010101 and report it via our website.

“It is helpful to note the location and take a photo of the dog to upload on the website when reporting the roaming dog.”

Animal Welfare Minister Andrew Hoggard says councils have the power to deal with roaming or out-of-control dogs. Photo / RNZ

Hoskin wants the Government to support councils in better resourcing animal management and greater education on dog ownership.

“Register their dogs, desex their dogs and, most importantly, provide an environment which is secure for those dogs so they can’t get out,” he said.

“Those three things will give us the confidence that we can place dogs with our clients in the community without fear of them going to be attacked.”

Andrew Hoggard, Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare), told the Herald that out-of-control, or roaming, dogs were an issue in the first instance for councils, which had powers under the Dog Control Act, or the Minister for Local Government (currently Simon Watts).

“However, I acknowledge that, as minister responsible for animal welfare, I have often been speaking to animal welfare community groups, or rescue organisations, who have let me know about what they see as a growing number of dogs, which is putting pressure on people’s ability to look after them and keep them under control.

“It is something I intend to speak [about] with the Minister for Local Government.”

Where animal welfare issues were identified, enforcement agencies would respond accordingly, Hoggard said.

Top tips to avoid dog bites

Never approach a dog that is alone

Always ask, “May I pat your dog?”

Do not run towards a dog and don’t bark or growl at them

Never run from a dog

Don’t pat the head or chest

Never leave children or toddlers unattended near dogs

You must be confident of calling a dog back before letting it off a lead

“Stand like a tree” around loose dogs

Teach family members how to behave around a dog - don’t let a child poke or prod them or try sitting on them.

More tips from Auckland Council can be found here.