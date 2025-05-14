A 2-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a dog attack in South Auckland.
The owner, Janna Faumui, was sentenced to community work and ordered to pay $2000.
Auckland Council urges dog owners to secure pets, highlighting the dangers of roaming dogs.
The owner of dogs involved in a “near-fatal” unprovoked attack on a toddler last year has been sentenced.
The 2-year-old boy was mauled by two dogs while playing in the front yard of his South Auckland home in March 2024, Auckland Council said.
The child’s mother played a heroic role during the incident by attempting to lift her toddler to safety while the horrific attack continued.
“The unprovoked and sustained attack left him with several serious wounds to his neck and head, and a fractured shoulder blade, requiring multiple surgeries and a prolonged hospital stay,” Auckland Council said.
CCTV footage confirmed the severity of the attack, which ended when the dogs were forcibly removed and driven away by the owner’s family.
The dogs that attacked the toddler were two American bulldogs, which roamed into the child’s yard and attacked him with no warning, Auckland Council said.
Owner sentenced after guilty pleas
Auckland Council said a criminal prosecution was started on July 30, 2024, against the owner, laying two charges for owning dogs that attacked a person and caused serious injury.
Last week in Manukau District Court, Judge Soana Moala sentenced Faumui, who had pleaded guilty to the charges, to 150 hours of community work and ordered her to pay $2000 in emotional harm reparation to the victim’s family.
Milan Tufuga was walking to the toilets near the playground at Tahurangi/Crum Park about three weeks ago when a small, mixed-breed dog attacked without warning, leaving her with multiple bite wounds to her legs – including one that needed stitches.
Milan’s mum Mel Tufuga and her husband Michael wanted to “get more awareness out” to owners and the community about the risks of unleashed dogs in public.
“[The dog] came to sniff her for a bit, and then [the attack] just happened really quick. My brother-in-law … turned around and the whole thing was taking place.
“He said the owners froze, they didn’t know what to do. So it was him that actually had to pull the dog off her, and then he was trying to control the dog while the owners were trying to get its leash back on.”
Further case highlights dangers of careless dog ownership
In another case in Manukau District Court, Maxine Hona was sentenced to 100 hours of community work and ordered to pay $200 in emotional harm reparation after her dog seriously attacked a visitor in her home in March 2024.
“Despite Hona’s attempt to contain her dog before allowing the victim inside, it escaped and launched a persistent attack, injuring both the visitor and Hona herself,” Auckland Council said.