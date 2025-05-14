CCTV footage confirmed the severity of the attack, which ended when the dogs were forcibly removed and driven away by the owner’s family.

The dogs that attacked the toddler were two American bulldogs, which roamed into the child’s yard and attacked him with no warning, Auckland Council said.

A 2-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a "horrific" dog attack in March 2024. Photo / Stock image from Auckland Council

Owner sentenced after guilty pleas

Auckland Council said a criminal prosecution was started on July 30, 2024, against the owner, laying two charges for owning dogs that attacked a person and caused serious injury.

Last week in Manukau District Court, Judge Soana Moala sentenced Faumui, who had pleaded guilty to the charges, to 150 hours of community work and ordered her to pay $2000 in emotional harm reparation to the victim’s family.

Auckland Council said the judge “considered that where the victim of a dog attack has suffered near-fatal injuries, the starting point for sentence is likely to be one of imprisonment”.

“However, the judge did not consider imprisonment was appropriate in this case given the defendant’s lack of criminal history and there being no indication she was a danger to the community.”

Auckland Council said the defendant was given credit for her early guilty pleas, her lack of conviction history and the remorse she had shown for the offending.

Chairwoman of the Regulatory and Safety Committee, councillor Josephine Bartley, expressed concern for the toddler.

“It is not okay for dogs to be roaming or uncontrolled. The trauma and injuries inflicted on this child were horrific and entirely preventable.

“Dog owners must understand their responsibilities. This is not optional. If they fail in those duties, we will not hesitate to prosecute,” Bartley said.

Number of Animal Management Officers increased

Auckland Council’s general manager of licensing and compliance, Robert Irvine, said this case is another example of the serious consequences of roaming dogs in Auckland.

“We commend the bravery of the bystanders who tried to intervene in the attack.

“No one should ever have to witness such violence, especially a parent,” Irvine said.

Irvine said the council had increased the number of Animal Management Officers and their proactive patrolling in high-risk areas.

“We are doing all we can to prevent incidences like this from happening, but we can’t be everywhere all the time.

“We need dog owners to take responsibility for their dogs, keep them contained and not allow them to roam,” Irvine said.

The council confirmed both dogs were voluntarily surrendered and euthanised after the attack.

Auckland Council has urged all dog owners to ensure their pets are secure, well-trained and never allowed to roam.

“One moment of negligence can result in a lifetime of pain,” Irvine said.

Milan Tufuga, 8, suffered bite wounds to her legs after being attacked by an unleashed dog at Tahurangi / Crum Park in Titirangi, West Auckland on April 22 this year.

8-year-old attacked by dog – Titirangi’s Crum Park

An 8-year-old was the victim of another dog attack in Auckland last month.

Milan Tufuga was walking to the toilets near the playground at Tahurangi/Crum Park about three weeks ago when a small, mixed-breed dog attacked without warning, leaving her with multiple bite wounds to her legs – including one that needed stitches.

Milan’s mum Mel Tufuga and her husband Michael wanted to “get more awareness out” to owners and the community about the risks of unleashed dogs in public.

“[The dog] came to sniff her for a bit, and then [the attack] just happened really quick. My brother-in-law … turned around and the whole thing was taking place.

“He said the owners froze, they didn’t know what to do. So it was him that actually had to pull the dog off her, and then he was trying to control the dog while the owners were trying to get its leash back on.”

Further case highlights dangers of careless dog ownership

In another case in Manukau District Court, Maxine Hona was sentenced to 100 hours of community work and ordered to pay $200 in emotional harm reparation after her dog seriously attacked a visitor in her home in March 2024.

“Despite Hona’s attempt to contain her dog before allowing the victim inside, it escaped and launched a persistent attack, injuring both the visitor and Hona herself,” Auckland Council said.

The court rejected arguments that this was an exceptional incident and made an order for the dog’s destruction.

Judge Patel said even one-off failures to control dogs could have devastating consequences.

