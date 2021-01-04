Roadworks around the capital as Wellingtonians return to work

Commuters around the capital can expect roadworks in the first week back at work. Photo / 123rf

Paving works will close two sections of motorways in the region as many Wellingtonians return to work this week.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington advised that both the northbound and southbound ramps of State Highway 1 at Newlands would be closed from 7am to 6pm for five days, beginning today.

State Highway 2 at Upper Hutt would also be closed between the Silverstream intersection and Whakatiki Street for four nights from 9pm to 4.30am, which began on Monday night.

#ROADWORKS – SH1 NEWLANDS

Both northbound and southbound off-ramps will be CLOSED will for five days starting TODAY, Tue 5 Jan, 7am-6pm for paving works. Please note that the on-ramps will remain open. (Dependent on weather and other factors) pic.twitter.com/JbPhu3nwGZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) January 4, 2021

Around the country holidaymakers have also been told to expect heavy traffic as people return home after the Christmas and New Year break.

In December Wellington City Council also advised there would be weekday roadworks to connect utility services, such as water power wastewater and stormwater links to the Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The works would cause lane closures on Cable Street and Wakefield Street throughout January and February.

Road works on Cable Street and Wakefield Street were to connect utility services to the Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo / Supplied

The beginning stage of Cable St works would run for 24 hours on weekdays, beginning today until January 29.

The council advised that this would involve trenching across the Cable St and footpath, reducing the road to one lane.

The second phase, running throughout February, would also reduce Cable St to one lane for trenching and pipe installation.

A traffic management plan with Wellington City Council's traffic team would be in place prior to works starting.