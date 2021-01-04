Roadworks around the capital as Wellingtonians return to work

Paving works will close two sections of motorways in the region as many Wellingtonians return to work this week.
Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington advised that both the northbound and southbound ramps of State Highway 1 at Newlands would be closed from 7am to 6pm for five days, beginning today.
State Highway 2 at Upper Hutt would also be closed between the Silverstream intersection and Whakatiki Street for four nights from 9pm to 4.30am, which began on Monday night.
Around the country holidaymakers have also been told to expect heavy traffic as people return home after the Christmas and New Year break.
In December Wellington City Council also advised there would be weekday roadworks to connect utility services, such as water power wastewater and stormwater links to the Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The works would cause lane closures on Cable Street and Wakefield Street throughout January and February.
The beginning stage of Cable St works would run for 24 hours on weekdays, beginning today until January 29.
The council advised that this would involve trenching across the Cable St and footpath, reducing the road to one lane.
The second phase, running throughout February, would also reduce Cable St to one lane for trenching and pipe installation.
A traffic management plan with Wellington City Council's traffic team would be in place prior to works starting.