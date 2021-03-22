Road sign and bottle thrown onto Wellington motorway, cars damaged

A bottle was thrown from Mungavin Ave above the southbound lanes on State Highway 1. Photo / Google

Two cars have been damaged, with one needing a tow truck, after objects were thrown onto the Johnsonville Porirua Motorway from an overbridge.

A police spokesperson said they received reports just after 10pm on Friday of a person who had thrown a bottle from Mungavin Ave, which runs on a bridge above the southbound lanes on State Highway 1.

The bottle smashed the car's windscreen.

Then on Sunday, police were alerted to an unknown object being thrown at a car on the motorway at 12.50pm.

The spokesperson said it appeared the object was thrown from another vehicle.

Moments later a car had to be towed when a road sign was thrown off the bridge into passing traffic.