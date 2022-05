Weber Rd is currently closed and diversions are in place. Photo / NZME

1 May, 2022 05:28 AM Quick Read

Weber Rd is currently closed and diversions are in place. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a vehicle and a bicycle in Dannevirke.

Police received a report of a crash on Weber Rd at 4.45pm.

The road is closed and diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.