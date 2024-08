Kaiwaka Mangawhai Road is expected to be blocked for at least the next eight hours.

A main road in Northland has been completely blocked after a house in transit partially slid off a moving trailer.

The blockage at Kaiwaka Mangawhai Rd was reported to the police at 8.53am.

A police spokesperson said the road is expected to be blocked for at least the next eight hours.

No one was injured during the incident.