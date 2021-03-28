Road blocked after truck rolls on State Highway 3 near Waitotara

Traffic is backed up, with no detours available, after a truck crash near Waitotara. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person is reported to have suffered serious injuries after a truck rolled near Waitotara on Monday morning.

Police said they are currently at the scene of the crash near Paetaia Rd on State Highway 3. Fire and Emergency, St John and Fonterra are also attending.

The truck was carrying cattle and it is understood several animals have died.

A police spokeswoman said initial indications are that the road is blocked, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says a helicopter and contractors are en route to the scene.

There is no detour available, so motorists are asked avoid the area or delay their journey.

SH3 WAITŌTARA, TARANAKI - TRUCK CRASH - 9:35AM

Due to a truck crash, the road is CLOSED near Paetaia Rd. Emergency services are on-site. Helicopter and contractors are en route. There is no detour available, so please avoid the area or delay your journey. ^EH pic.twitter.com/mVLQNYWrtc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 28, 2021

