SH2 near the Karangahake Gorge is closed due to an accident. Photo / NZME

SH2 near the Karangahake Gorge is closed due to an accident. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Karangahake this afternoon.

Police were called at around 2.45pm.

There are indications there have been serious injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays between Waihī and Paeroa.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.