Former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan made the speech at a leaving function for her former partner Māni Dunlop. Photo / RNZ

Radio New Zealand has released a full transcript of a speech former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan gave at a leaving function for her then partner Māni Dunlop, after a decision from the Ombudsman.

Earlier this year Allan said she told RNZ she was happy for it to release the full transcript of a recording from her speech. However, RNZ declined the Herald’s Official Information Act request to access all of it and shared only a partial transcript.

The Herald filed a complaint with the Ombudsman. Today, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier said RNZ should release a full transcript.

The speech

After opening in te reo, Allan said she came from a “group of bandied rebels”.

“I’m a fighter and a scrapper, and that might colour some of my remarks that I make today. And I say this – I say the things that I’m about to as Māni’s partner because I think sometimes these things just need to be said.”

She spoke of how Dunlop had joined RNZ straight out of broadcasting school and praised the grace she carried and her ability to bring people together.

Believe it or not, she said, the former couple did not talk about work.

“What you get is this incredibly vivacious woman who’s passionate and loves our people deeply, who’s a deep believer in the role of public broadcasting.

“What I’ve seen over the past two years has really broken my heart. I’ve seen a woman come home feeling broken and battered, always fighting, carrying an inordinate load to tell our people’s stories.”

While we all had “niggles” at work, she said Dunlop was kaupapa-driven and knew she had an obligation to use the position she was in.

“Not think so much about the battering and the bruising that she was getting in the daily environment and coming home and being held at night. She was thinking about our babies, she was thinking about the nannies and the koros that she can build relationships with up and down this country that I don’t know many people in the mainstream organisations can do.”

Over the recent cyclones, they could see Dunlop had the ability to speak to people that most of those in the room “could not even dream of getting a real yarn out of”, Allan said.

“She does this because she loves our people. She is part of our communities.”

Allan then referred to a conversation she had with a woman who asked why Dunlop was not staying at RNZ.

“What had that organisation done not to keep this talent? You don’t hear people in the Taumata Kōrero environment at Waitangi begging for some mainstream lady broadcaster to be kept in the [rock]. That is the mana that Māni has, in and of her own 31-year-old right that she has accrued.”

