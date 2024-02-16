Seen training at the Whanganui Velodrome on Thursday: Graham Hall, Kenzey Compton (winner of the inaugural Junior River City Wheelrace last year), Marty Hewson (Whanganui Cycling president), and Kassidy Compton.

Spectators can come and see the new velodrome

Whanganui’s velodrome is back in action with its new track and the upcoming 73rd River City Wheelrace, on February 24, will be an opportunity for the public to see what track cycling is all about.

Admission will be free, with riders expected from New Plymouth, Levin, Wellington, Palmerston North, Masterton, Feilding and Cambridge, as well as locals.

A prestigious event, the Wheelrace came about after World War II, in 1948. Top New Zealand track cyclists have won the race over the years, including locals such as Noel Anderson in 1960. He is the father of New Zealand’s first Olympic cycling medallist, Gary Anderson, who won a bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in the 4000m individual pursuit, under local coach Ron Cheatley (former New Zealand Cycling Coach.)

Noel was up against Warwick Dalton (New Zealand’s best rider at the time), who was on his way to competing in the Rome Olympics in 1960, so to win the Wheelrace was a remarkable feat. Having started cycling at the age of 13, he is still giving back to the sport as an official and recently completed wooden seating for spectators, made from recycled boards from the old track.

Dayle Cheatley has won the Wheelrace three times, Gary Anderson was a winner and Simon van Velthooven, who won the America’s Cup in 2017, won twice. Campbell Stewart, winner of silver medals at the World Championships in Berlin, has also won the River City Wheelrace.

The event had been planned for February 4, but rain and strong winds forced the organisers to postpone until February 24, with racing starting at 1pm. Online entries close on Wednesday, February 21, and entries can made on the day.

More meetings will take place next season as the track opened in October, after the cycling calendar had been released and it was hard to fit in meetings. “A lot of pressure has been put on cycling with the old track being closed prior to the new one being built and Covid,” Whanganui Cycling president Marty Hewson said.

“The builders of the new track [based in Germany] will be back to sign off the track and get to see the River City Wheelrace. The clear polycarbonate screens around the track they installed make it look quite smart.”

Records can be set

Hewson added: “With UCI [the world governing body] designation, it is possible to stage an international event on the Whanganui Velodrome and set records. There will be a records day held on the track in the future.

“This is a community facility, it can be used by the region, I see it as a ‘community drome’. It comes under the control of Dana Burnett, who is the Whanganui District Council’s parks and venues events manager with experience in Melbourne.

“People wanting to book the velodrome for an event or space to use can do that through the council or, if it involves cycling, through Whanganui Cycling.

“Aaron Gate, who just won the Halberg Sportsman of the Year Award, donated some clothing and jerseys to the youth programme, which is run on Monday afternoons by Dayle and Catherine Cheatley. Gate has ridden on the Whanganui Velodrome in the past.”

■ Whanganui Wheelrace, Saturday, February 24, from 1pm.