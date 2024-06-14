A man appeared in Hamilton District Court today charged with murdering baby Mustafa Ali. Photo / Mike Scott / Supplied

A man has appeared in Hamilton District Court today charged with the murder of 10-month-old Mustafa Ali.

The 22-year-old man, who was arrested and charged yesterday, was calm and quiet as he appeared before Judge Noel Cocurullo.

The man, wearing grey pants and a tan T-shirt, was remanded without plea and in custody to the High Court at Hamilton on July 2.

His defence counsel Rosalind Brown asked for interim suppression of the man’s name until his next appearance.

This was granted by the judge.

The judge also suppressed the summary of facts until July 2 following a request from the police prosecutor Sergeant Murray MacDonald.

No application for bail was made.

A translator would also be provided at the next court appearance as English was not the accused man’s first language.

Blue and white flowers and balloons adorn the church where baby Mustafa Ali was farewelled on Thursday.

The baby was taken to Te Kūiti Hospital last Saturday but died from blunt-force injuries police say were “non-accidental”.

No members of the baby’s family were in the public gallery.

White and blue balloons for tot’s farewell

Mourners farewelled the baby at a funeral at a Christian church on Thursday, where hymns were sung and garlands of white and blue balloons hung around the entrance.

Mustafa’s picture also shone out from a banner on display.

About 100 people attended the service, many wearing T-shirts printed with Mustafa’s face.

His funeral followed a private service for the family.

Mustafa’s mum later broke her silence, saying her son was a “happy and adorable boy”.

“I didn’t say much for him at his funeral because I didn’t have any courage to say much for him,” she wrote on social media.

She said the day baby Mustafa was born was the “[happiest] day of my life”.

White balloons in honour of the memory of infant Mustafa Ali, who died on the weekend. Photo / Mike Scott



