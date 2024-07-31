Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

‘Right time to move’ for NZTA’s Gisborne-born chief executive

Gisborne Herald
Nicole Rosie, who was brought up in Gisborne, will step aside from her role as chief executive of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi in February next year. She is pictured with mayor Rehette Stoltz during a visit to Gisborne. Photo / Paul Rickard

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi chief executive Nicole Rosie, who was brought up in Gisborne, will leave the organisation early next year.

She has been the NZTA’s chief for 4½ years and will conclude her term in the role in mid-February.

Board chairman Simon Bridges said the board thanked her for her dedication and leadership and acknowledged the personal sacrifice, time and effort that went with such roles.

“Leading the NZTA has been a highlight of my more than 20 years in senior management,” Rosie said.

“The team at NZTA is incredibly dedicated to ensuring New Zealand has a land transport system that supports economic prosperity and serves our communities, and I’m proud to have been part of that.”

Rosie joined NZTA as its chief executive in February 2020.

During her time, she has steered the organisation through the disruption of Covid-19, the impacts of multiple weather events, including the North Island weather events of early 2023, and significant growth in its work programme.

“I’m proud that during my time as chief executive, we’ve delivered major projects such as Transmission Gully, the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway and the State Highway 25A Taparahi rebuild, as well as strengthening our regulatory function and our digital offerings.

“Now is the right time for me to move on to other challenges.”

The NZTA board is to start a recruitment process for a new chief executive.

