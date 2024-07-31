Nicole Rosie, who was brought up in Gisborne, will step aside from her role as chief executive of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi in February next year. She is pictured with mayor Rehette Stoltz during a visit to Gisborne. Photo / Paul Rickard

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi chief executive Nicole Rosie, who was brought up in Gisborne, will leave the organisation early next year.

She has been the NZTA’s chief for 4½ years and will conclude her term in the role in mid-February.

Board chairman Simon Bridges said the board thanked her for her dedication and leadership and acknowledged the personal sacrifice, time and effort that went with such roles.

“Leading the NZTA has been a highlight of my more than 20 years in senior management,” Rosie said.

“The team at NZTA is incredibly dedicated to ensuring New Zealand has a land transport system that supports economic prosperity and serves our communities, and I’m proud to have been part of that.”