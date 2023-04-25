Thousands across Aotearoa turn out to Anzac Day commemorations, concerns around Assisted Dying practitioner info being publically released and Stats NZ remind Kiwis of $2k Census fines in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A motorcycle rider has died after crashing on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway last night.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash in Massey around 10.25pm, a police spokesperson said.

The motorcyclist crashed while on the motorway near Lincoln Rd.

“Despite efforts by emergency services, the driver sadly died at the scene,” the police spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.”

Northbound lanes had been closed following the crash and traffic management was put in place.

“Lanes are closed west of Lincoln Rd,” the police spokesperson said.

The serious crash unit had been advised.

Emergency services rush to the scene of a fatal crash on the Northwestern Motorway near Massey, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward



