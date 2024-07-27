“From our initial inquiries, officers had stopped the man near Makorori Beach due to his speed, but the rider fled before officers could speak to him.

“Soon afterwards, officers discovered the motorcycle rider had crashed.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident,” he said.

“We would like to speak with any witnesses, including the driver of a blue vehicle which was nearly hit as the motorcyclist attempted to overtake a truck. The rider then collided with a parked vehicle.

“We would like to hear from the motorist involved as they may have crucial information that can assist the investigation.”

Paki said police spoke with witnesses and would be reviewing security footage to determine what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 and reference the file number 240725/1500.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who stopped and rendered assistance before emergency crews arrived.”

An emergency services spokesman said the rider was wearing a helmet.

The rider was heading towards Gisborne when the crash happened.

As he reached the Chalet, he veered across the road, struck a car parked outside and came off his motorcycle.

The bike ended up 60 metres away on the opposite side of the road.

State Highway 35 was closed until early evening while the scene was cleared and police began a serious crash inquiry.

NZ Transport Agency warning signs about the fatal crash remained in place on the highway yesterday morning while a police scene examination continued. Photo/ Murray Robertson

It caused lengthy traffic delays along the Okitu section of the highway as traffic built up.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi thanked road users and those who were affected by the delay for their patience.

The name of the rider has not yet been released as police continue to advise next-of-kin.

Police have referred the incident to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.















