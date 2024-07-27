A serious crash examination continued yesterday into Thursday's fatal motorcycle crash at Okitu in which the rider struck a car parked outside the old Chalet Rendezvous. The bike careered 60 metres down the road and stopped next to where this cone has been placed.
Photo / Murray Robertson�
A man killed in a motorcycle crash on Moana Rd at Okitu-Wainui on Thursday had been signalled to stop by police before the fatal incident.
The 36-year-old died after hitting a parked vehicle near the old Chalet Rendezvous about 4pm. Police have appealed for witnesses.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The man had sustained extensive multiple injuries,” a St John ambulance officer said.
Area police commander Inspector Darren Paki said police signalled for the man to stop shortly before the crash.
“We would like to speak with any witnesses, including the driver of a blue vehicle which was nearly hit as the motorcyclist attempted to overtake a truck. The rider then collided with a parked vehicle.
“We would like to hear from the motorist involved as they may have crucial information that can assist the investigation.”
Paki said police spoke with witnesses and would be reviewing security footage to determine what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 and reference the file number 240725/1500.
“We would like to thank the members of the public who stopped and rendered assistance before emergency crews arrived.”
An emergency services spokesman said the rider was wearing a helmet.
The rider was heading towards Gisborne when the crash happened.
As he reached the Chalet, he veered across the road, struck a car parked outside and came off his motorcycle.
The bike ended up 60 metres away on the opposite side of the road.
State Highway 35 was closed until early evening while the scene was cleared and police began a serious crash inquiry.