Rick Barker is Hawke's Bay Regional Council's new chair

Rick Barker has been appointed the new chair of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council. Photo / NZME

Rick Barker has been appointed the new chair of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council. Photo / NZME

Rick Barker has been voted new chairman of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council and he's admitted he's got big shoes to fill.

Outgoing chairman Rex Graham, who resigned from his position in early June due to the return of his cancer, was recognised for his service at the same meeting as Barker's successful bid on Wednesday.

What was looking to be a three-horse race came down to a race between councillors Hinewai Ormsby and deputy chairman Barker - Ormsby was nominated by Cr Martin Williams and Barker by Cr William Foley.

Cr Craig Foss, who had previously signalled his intent to put his hand up, did not.

Barker, who has been deputy for four years, was appointed new chairman after councillors voted six to two.

He was supported by councillors Foss, William Foley, Jerf van Beek, Charles Lambert and Neil Kirton.

What started as a three-horse race between councillors Craig Foss, Rick Barker and Hinewai Ormsby came down to two. Photo / NZME

In his bid to clinch the role, Barker spoke of his strong experience in governance.

"I see myself as a steady hand to complete this term and the work that we do."

He emphasised prioritising water security and coastal hazards as issues.



"I came to the regional council to bring about positive reforms in the economy and environment of Hawke's Bay, and I'll continue to give my strong commitment to the role of chair."

Ormsby said the council was lucky to have Graham and he had set the bar high.

"Whoever becomes chair today, should aim no lower."

She was also nominated for the deputy chair position, again by Cr Williams, but faced competition from Cr Foley who was nominated by van Beek.

Ormsby emphasised navigating Māori and Pakeha world views as the council's biggest challenge as well as climate change.

"We are going to have two new seats at this table next term. I don't think we are going to have farming seats at this table.

"My leadership will bridge this gap as we walk the path towards true partnership and equitable sustainability together."

Cr Foley described farmers as "the majority caretakers of the land", and viewing community efforts like the Karamu Stream replanting and Ahuriri Regional Park project as small scale comparatively.

He won five to three, with support from councillors Lambert, van Beek, Foss and Barker.

The new HBRC chair Rick Barker, appeared at the meeting via Zoom from Melbourne. Photo / Warren Buckland

Former chairman Graham was gifted a kowhai tree by the HBRC staff while colleagues and fellow councillors recalled their memories of time working with him and thanked him for his service.

Barker, appearing via Zoom from Melbourne, said the past two years had been an absolute pleasure alongside Graham.

"You have been the best chair this regional council has had in 30 years. There's no doubt."

He said the biggest change Graham had brought about was a passion for building a strong relationship with mana whenua, and his environmental efforts.

Councillors Foley and Lambert acknowledged they were at times on opposing sides of Graham through previously held roles but that they had "ended up on the same side".

Cr van Beek said he was the man he is today because of Graham and thanked him for what he had achieved for the horticulture sector.

"He took me under his arm as a 22-year-old [...] he supported me and backed me.

"That's the type of man Rex is."

Hastings District councillor Henare O'Keefe also gave an emotional farewell to his "best friend" and a "good man".

"You are not a leader. You are a servant - a true servant of the people."

Former Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair Rex Graham was thanked for his service in an emotional council meeting. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said he could count one his hand the number of people he trusted with his life, with Rex top of the list.

Graham described it as a humbling experience.

He recalled past "scraps" with good humour and praised his fellow councillors.

"You are a really talented bunch and this community should be very grateful to have you sitting around this table."

Regional council chief executive James Palmer spoke on behalf of staff and echoed the positive reaction to councillor Barker's appointment.

"While sorry to see former chair Rex Graham step down, we welcome councillor Barker's chairmanship, which comes at a time of active government policy change and reform.

"Councillor Barker has deep experience in representing residents and ratepayers of Hawke's Bay, both locally and nationally, and is therefore well qualified to lead our council."

Graham's resignation has also triggered a regional council byelection for the Hastings seat he vacated.

Nominations are currently open for the vacant Hastings seat and must be received by noon on July 15.

If required, a postal vote will take place between August 19 and September 10, 2021.