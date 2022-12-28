Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Richard Wagstaff: New Zealand has a woeful record on workplace health and safety

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
CTU President Richard Wagstaff. Photo / Supplied

CTU President Richard Wagstaff. Photo / Supplied

As the country winds down for the year, working people across the motu will be having a well-earned break over the holiday season.

Unfortunately, hundreds of Kiwi families have been robbed of the opportunity to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand