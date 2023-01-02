Jardon Te Hau, 31, died on New Year's eve after being struck by a car while walking on Back Ormond Rd in Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

Jardon Te Hau, 31, died on New Year's eve after being struck by a car while walking on Back Ormond Rd in Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

A Gisborne man who along with his brother-in-law died after they were struck by a car on New Year’s Eve was a father-of-four who is being remembered by his whānau as a gentle soul and wonderful father.

Jardon Thomas Te Hau had just turned 31 and was walking down Back Ormond Rd on his way to the Rhythm and Vines Festival with his 18-year-old brother-in-law when tragedy struck.

Te Hau’s cousin Monique Smith said family and friends were unsure of the circumstances of the crash, other than that Jardon was killed almost instantly while his brother-in-law died after he was taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Snowsill Rd about 9.15pm. The pair were walking along the road towards the festival when they were hit.

Smith read the Herald a statement on behalf of his whānau paying tribute to Te Hau’s character and generosity.

“Jardon lived life to the fullest,” the statement said.

“He was a colourful character with the biggest heart who would do anything for anyone.

“He was a wonderful dad to his four babies.

“He had a gentle soul and he will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, partner and children.”

A Givealittle page has been established to help in covering his funeral costs. It has raised a little over $2000 so far.

The family of the younger man has asked that his name not be made public yet, Smith said.

Jardon, who turned 31 on Christmas Eve, was born, raised and lived all his life in Gisborne, she said. He had attended Gisborne Boys’ High School.

The family is hoping he will be returned to them on Monday or Tuesday.

He will lay in state at his family home on Tuesday ahead of a service on Wednesday at 1pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Stout St in Gisborne.

A separate whānau member told the Herald she lost two loved ones in one day.

“This is all so heartbreaking,” she said.

“I am pretty shattered. I had just finished work when I heard the news.”

The whānau member said drivers should be careful on the roads, especially at the time of an event when many people were out walking.

”Four days out of a year, our town is packed, so many that walk, drivers should be careful.

”My cousin lost the love of her life, the father of her babies. And [the younger man] was only 18.

”Drivers need to be more cautious. S**t like that shouldn’t happen at all. Nobody should be dying while going to a festival.”

Gisborne Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga said the effects of the tragedy were being felt widely through the East Coast town.

“The thing about Gisborne, is it’s a close-knit city,” he said.

If a resident did not know those affected they would likely know someone who did, he said.

A police spokesperson said today inquiries were ongoing, including into the circumstances of the crash.

At the time, police confirmed it was a serious crash which led to cordons being put in place at the northern end.

On Sunday morning, police announced in a statement a car had collided with two pedestrians near the venue.

Back Ormond Rd is near the venue of Rhythm and Vines - one of the country’s largest and most popular annual music festivals.

On Monday, a spokesman for the festival’s organisers released a statement expressing their condolences to the family of the men who died.

“Rhythm and Vines send their aroha and thoughts to the whānau and friends at this time,” the statement said.

Rhythm and Vines earlier told media they are working with authorities to understand the full situation.

“We won’t be making any further comment at this time,” a spokesman for the festival said.

The latest deaths bring the road toll total for the holiday period to 14.