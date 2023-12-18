Rhythm and Alps. Photo / George Heard

Despite opposition from police and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand, Rhythm & Alps has had its special liquor licence approved for 2023.

The approval for the Cardrona Valley-based festival comes subject to a few conditions, including the sale and supply of alcohol being restricted to four serves per person per transaction.

Company director Alex Turnbull gave evidence to the licencing committee, and responded to the concerns of police, stating bar operating hours had been reduced by two hours and various other safety and harm reduction measures were in place, including 90 security staff being present at the festival.

Rhythm and Alps. Photo / George Heard

The licensing inspector stated Turnbull had been largely responsive to feedback from the agencies, and had taken measures when deemed necessary to improve processes.

Due to feedback provided by the Medical Health Officer, Turnbull also decided to remove Zeffer Hazy Lemonade from festival bars due to its alcohol content of 5%, which would have resulted in 6.4 standard drinks being supplied in a four-serve situation.

Rhythm and Alps in the Cardrona Valley. Photo / George Heard

The decision was set to be released on Friday, but was delayed until this afternoon.

At a hearing in Queenstown last Wednesday, police national co-ordinator of alcohol harm prevention Acting Senior Sergeant Ian Paulin said a mix of intoxication, illicit drug use and sexual offending at the festival caused an “underbelly” of harm to patrons that largely goes unreported.

The view overlooking Rhythm and Alps in the Cardrona Valley. Photo / Daniel Chew

Te Whatu Ora health promotion adviser Alannah Smyth, appearing for the medical officer of health, said it opposed the application because festival organiser Turnbull had been unwilling to reduce the alcohol serve limit or the licensing hours.

Now in its 13th year, the annual New Year’s Eve music and camping festival will be held on December 29-31, with 10,000 partygoers and more than 6000 campers expected.