Day two of Rhythm and Alps, December 31 2021. Photo / George Heard

REVIEW:

One thing is promised at the iconic Rhythm and Alps festival: The views are astonishing.

But that’s not why nearly 10,000 people arrive year after year to celebrate the past and ring in the next 365 days.

Last year Rhythm and Alps was all about saying hello to friends and standing among 10,000 people for the first time in four long strenuous months. It was no doubt the main event considering its sister festival Rhythm and Vines was unable to go ahead.

With that in mind, it could only mean this year’s event was the after-party and everyone knows the afterparty is the best kind of shindig.

The first day of the Rhythm and Alps music festival kicked off in the Cardrona Valley on December 29. Photo / George Heard

Attracting people from far and wide, the Cadrona Valley-based festival welcomed thousands of people to sing, dance and simply have a good time. The writing on their wristbands reminding them that no matter where the night would take them, they were to be good humans.

But with nearly 10,000 people together in the Valley there were bound to be some troublemakers and the security personnel had their work cut out for them.

Sacrificing their own relaxed New Year’s Eve, security - easily identified by their red shirts - kept a close eye on the masses of people and jumped into action whenever they saw something not quite right.

Confiscating illegal items, escorting people who had succumbed to the intense 26-degree heat or booze, to the medical tents and ensuring every single R&A attendee was safe. It was a security masterclass that didn’t go noticed with revellers.

If it weren’t for security, the night would not nearly have been as enjoyable as it was nor would festival goers have been able to appreciate the thing they went there to see. Live music.

The most notable of the night included Kiwi singer Marlon Williams who took to the stage in the early hours of the evening. As the sun shone down on the thousands of festival goers it was clear the singer who is known for his laid-back style of music was the soothing voice amid the chaos.

Day two of Rhythm and Alps. December 31, 2021. Photo / George Heard

R&A punters were then treated to a performance by Sampa the Great. Whether you knew the songs of the ARIA winner or not, she had festival goers packing the front of the grassy meadow for her hit tunes like Energy, Let Me Be Great and Healer.

Following on from the Zambian-born singer, the 8pm stage slot was when the New Years Eve soiree was really itching to get started. Thankfully, Dope Lemon - aka. Angus Stone - knew what was expected and didn’t fail to provide. Taking the stage while the sun was setting Stone hyped up the crowd before cracking into an enthusiastic performance of hits.

Later in the night, the main stage welcomed King Gizzard & Lizard the Wizard to carry on the party before the New Year act, Kora took to the stage.

As the official NY act, the band had large expectations on their shoulders. This after all is what everyone was there for. To say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 with good music, great friends and making memories to last a lifetime. The playlist had to be perfect.

Five minutes out from NY and the countdown had started, Kora was ready to ring it in with nothing by enthusiasm and the festy goers were the same. As the crowd bounced off Kora and vice versa, everyone united in counting down the clock.

Five.... Four..... Three.... Two.... One!

Rhythm and Alps sent off 2022 with a bang. Photography by George Heard

And just like that, 2022 had come to an end.

After seeing the magnificent firework display and sneaking a New Years’ kiss, some R7A punters had disappeared for the night, off to other stages, quieter after parties or even their tent for a nightcap after three nights of partying.

But for those still in the crowd, they knew Dimension was the mighty after-party that wasn’t to be missed. Playing mash-ups and iconic club hits, the set solidified that no matter what happens in the coming 365 days, at least you started it with a DnB banger.















