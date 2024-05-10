Ngāti Porou East Coast back Verdon Bartlett takes on the Poverty Bay defence. The NPEC centurion scored the winning try in his TVC side's 18-15 defeat of Hikurangi in East Coast club rugby last weekend. Photo / Paul Rickard

The action has been fast and hard at sports grounds from Tolaga Bay to Cape Runaway in the last month.

The only constant has been change, with a different club on top of the table three weeks into a Heke-O-Te-Rangi Blackbee Contractors Ngāti Porou East Coast men’s club rugby season replete with unexpected results.

Ūawa were replaced by Ruatoria City, who have made way atop the pile for 2023 finalists Tihirau Victory Club (TVC).

TVC have 13 points, City and Waiapu 10, Ūawa nine, Hikurangi eight, defending champions Hicks Bay six, Tokararangi two and Waimā one - while Tokomaru Bay United are still searching for their first competition point.

Legendary TVC captain/No 8 Moana Mato and his charges got by Hikurangi Te Maunga 18-15 at home last weekend, the halftime score in that thumping clash having been 12-12. TVC loosehead prop Joseph Roberts played strongly all round, his two tries in the first half testament to his mobility.

That it fell to a bona fide legend of Coast rugby in fullback Verdon Bartlett to score the match-winning try, the only try in the second half, was a nice touch.

Mato noted that both forward packs were physical and both sets of backs were expansive where they had scope.

Hikurangi, under their tough skipper and blindside flanker Baz Sollitt, matched Roberts’ output prior to the break with tries to lock Te Aotahi Tuhaka and nimble right wing Cruz Hinaki, who sidestepped two bigger men en route to the right corner.

First five-eighths Te Aho Morice converted Hinaki’s try. Both Morice and TVC second five-eighths Benny kicked a penalty goal each after the resumption.

The “Big Blue Crew” got back on track at Tolaga Bay. Ūawa put their 23-point loss to Waiapu at George Nepia Memorial Park a fortnight ago behind them with a 10-3 win over Waima, but it was hard-earned.

No 8 Jordan Birch scored a try in the first half. Waima first five Jake Williams landed his team’s penalty goal. Reserve Eric Lynch cut the line for Ūawa’s second try.

Waiapu went on the road to beat Tokararangi 29-15 at their Te Araroa Domain, pulling away to outscore their hosts five tries to three under captain/lock Richard Green.

Tighthead prop Chris Haenga, fetcher Bernard Nepe, second five Kaide Kerekere-Davoren, No 8 Will Bolingford and left wing Tihei Turei dotted down for Waiapu. First five Tawhai Tanirau-Wickliffe and halfback Hamuera Moana landed one conversion apiece.

Teina Potae and James Henderson scored first-half tries while Rapata Haerewa kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Ruatoria City, led by Jack Richardson, showed backbone in a tough away game against last year’s champions Hicks Bay.

Hicks Bay led 17-0 by the break at Kawakawa Mai Tawhiti, Wharekahika and eventually won 17-5.

Flying machine fullback Whaimotu Craft-Chemis, halfback Mikaere Bell and No 8 Frank Taiapa all crossed before the break. First five Te Rangi Fraser slotted a conversion.

Tuterangi Ngarimu scored City’s try in the second half.

Ruatōria City skipper and openside flanker Jack Richardson complimented fullback Keenan Kaiwai on his quality match-effort.

“That game was hard up front - a slogfest in the forwards - but Hicks Bay’s backline was classy. Whaimotu was all class.”

Ngāti Porou East Coast women’s club rugby results, week 3

Tihirau Victory Club 27 (Alizay Grant, Dane-A Kopa, Nikau Teddy, Katelyn Thrupp, Whaiora Kopa tries; Talia Delamere con) Hikurangi Mountain Maidens 0. HT: TVC 12 Hikurangi 0.

Tokararangi 5 (Materoa Waitoa try) Waiapu 59 (Whai Bishop 3, Forne Burkin 2, Southern-Rose Tangaere 2, Billie Delamere, Holly Baines tries; Danielle Nepe 6 con, Kyrah Dewes con). HT: Tokararangi 5 Waiapu 33.

Most Valuable Player awards: Waimihi Rota-Matchitt (TVC), Ariki Beach (Hikurangi), Paytienz Ngatai/Jayde Walker/Shinae Brooking-MacDonald (Tokararangi), Tiki Tanirau-Wickliffe (Waiapu).