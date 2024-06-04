The Sympathiser explores the clash of values in the aftermath of the Vietnam war.

The Sympathiser (M) TV seven episode mini series. Streaming on Neon

Directed by Park Chan-wook and Marc Munden

Created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar

Reviewed by Jen Shieff

Billed as a serious black comedy, set in the years immediately after the Vietnam War and based on the Pullitzer prize-winning novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen, The Sympathiser is a must-see for its new perspective on historical events. It’s a well-paced drama with terrific cinematography, a clever spin on the conventional history of the Vietnam war.

A self-described spy, a sleeper, a spook, a man of two faces, known only as the Captain (Hoa Xuande), grips viewers with his ability to embed himself in both Vietnamese and Californian society. He’s a loyal North Vietnamese communist required by his bosses, to infiltrate the household of the General (Toan Le), who wants to restore American control in Vietnam. Despite being anti-American, the Captain is heroic, self- doubting enough to win audience sympathy.

Beginning with the fall of Saigon, including an outstanding airport runway scene, with phenomenal cinematography by Kim Ji-yong and Barry Ackroyd, the series shows the clashes of values in the impressively reconstructed aftermath of the Vietnam war, from the perspectives of a wide range of people.

Unwillingly evacuated, the Captain lives apparently dutifully in a house in Los Angeles with the General, his wife, Madame (Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen), and daughter, Lana (Vy Le). Lana wants to immerse herself in American culture, defying her father to become a nightclub singer.

Attracted to Lana, but unsure if he’s her lover or an older brother, the Captain turns for emotional support to his two army colleagues, also communists, his blood brothers Man (Duy Nguyễn), and Bon (Fred Nguyen Khan). At a carnal level he connects with Sofia (Sandra Oh), a cougar and secretary to the Captain’s former teacher, now the chair of the Oriental Studies department, Hammer, (Robert Downey Jr in one of his four sardonically comic roles).

The Captain’s character holds the wide-ranging story together. He’s mixed race, fluent in English and Vietnamese, has flawless skill as a spy, coding messages, gathering evidence, with humanity demonstrated by his sensitivity to having been called a half-breed as a child, a bastard as an adult, and by his way of managing his feelings when he discovers Sofia has been dallying with a possible double agent posing as a reporter, Sonny (Alan Trong) while he’s been away working as a cultural consultant on a film set for three months. On set, there are frighteningly good performances by Downey Jr as a director and David Duchovny as a legendary method actor.

The series hinges on the Captain’s written confession, once he’s been captured after returning to Vietnam with the General’s private army. His confession acts as the narration for the series, with asides such as, “I know what you’re thinking. Yes, I’m recounting something I didn’t actually witness myself. Forgive me. Some of the dialogue is conjecture but it helps to explain the events that follow.” Cue a flashback, or a flash-forward, brilliant special effects, visual effects and stunts, and memorable one-liners such as, “Wars never die. They just go to sleep.”



